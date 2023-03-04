Minneapolis police investigate shooting that left 18-year-old woman dead, 13-year-old injured

An 18-year-old woman is dead and her younger sibling is injured after a shooting at home in north Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke on the incident, saying that officers received the 911 call just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The caller reported that a “gun went off during a fight.”

Police then found an 18-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound to her abdomen, as well as a 13-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that is believed to have been caused by the same bullet.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the 18-year-old woman died from her injury. The 13-year-old is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The mother of both victims was arrested and taken into custody after the shooting. Charges against her are pending at this time.

“We believe there was only one gunshot, [that went] through-and-through the 18-year-old female then striking the 13-year-old,” Chief O’Hara said. “Perhaps, in this case, the gun went off accidently, and it’s absolutely tragic.”

Chief O’Hara added that the deceased woman had “recently turned 18.”

Police also recovered the suspected handgun that was fired in the incident.

Chief O’Hara added that three other juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Arrangements have been made for them to be put in the care of other adults.

This is the 11th death being investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis in 2023.