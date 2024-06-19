Minneapolis police investigate rollover crash in suspected stolen vehicle

Minneapolis police are investigating a crash in a vehicle that is believed to have been stolen.

Officers responded to the crash on the 210 block of Illion Avenue North around 3:21 a.m. Wednesday. There, first responders found an unoccupied vehicle on its side.

Police say that bystanders told officers that the occupants ran from the crash before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the vehicle was previously stolen but not reported to police. It was towed to the impound lot for further investigation.

No arrests have been made.