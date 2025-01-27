Minneapolis Police: Fight leads to stabbing, 4 hurt

An investigation is underway after police say a fight within a large group at a Minneapolis residence left four people with stab wounds.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the scene of a large fight on the 3100 block of Irving Avenue North around 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

A stabbing was also reported on the 1300 block of Lowry Avenue North, and there, officers found a man, woman and a teenage boy with non-life-threatening stab injuries. All three were given medical care before being brought to an area hospital.

Meanwhile, another man was found to have stab wounds at the Irving Avenue address. He was also brought to the hospital.

Police say their current information shows the three people found hurt on Lowry Avenue walked there after an altercation happened at the home located on Irving Avenue. Officers add that the altercation involved physical violence.

As of this time, no one has been arrested due to the ongoing investigation.