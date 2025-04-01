Minneapolis police asking for help to locate missing 10-year-old

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.

According to police, Marvin Dwayne Terry was last seen Monday at 10 p.m. walking away from his home on the 1000 block of Knox Avenue North.

Terry is 4’09” and weighs 81 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a birthmark on the right side of his face, a scar on his knee and another scar on his thigh.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with camo pants and muddy white shoes.

Anyone who sees Terry or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.