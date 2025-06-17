Minneapolis parkway and road closures for 4th of July weekend

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) and Police Department (MPD) announced limited access to parkways and roads during the 4th of July weekend.

The parkway and street closures will be closed to vehicle traffic, but open for bicyclists and pedestrians.

MPRB July 4th road closures include:

West River Parkway will be closed to vehicles from 4th Avenue N. to 11th Avenue S. The closure will take effect mid-morning on July 4 and reopen the morning of July 5.

Main Street SE will be closed from Hennepin Avenue to 6th Avenue SE at 3 p.m.

The Stone Arch Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and bicycles.

The Boom Island Park parking lot will be open only for vehicles with a disability parking certificate.

West Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed to vehicles from Richfield Road to Xerxes Avenue S.

East Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed from West 36th Street to West 31st Street. The Bde Maka Ska Parkway closures will take effect the evening of July 3 and reopen the morning of July 5.

MPD road closures beginning at 7 p.m. on July 4th include:

3rd Ave Bridge will be closed (Red, White and Boom! firework fallout zone)

MPD limited access: areas for local traffic only beginning at 7 p.m. on July 4th include:

2nd Street S. closed from 3rd Avenue to 13th Avenue.

University Avenue SE from 35 W to Oak Street will be one lane of traffic

4th Street SE from I-3 W to Oak Street SE will be one lane of traffic

Closing these segments of parkways will help safeguard pedestrians and bicyclists during the weekend.

Traffic closures in 2024 were successful in deterring large numbers of vehicles from gathering near the Central Riverfront and Bde Maka Ska.

Contact the following with any questions or concerns:

Robin Smothers (MPRB) 612-230-6410 rsmothers@minneapolisparks.org

Trevor Folke (MPD) 612-673-5800 trevor.folke@minneapolismn.gov









