Minneapolis parks workers announce intent to strike
On Tuesday, LIUNA 363, a union representing Minneapolis Parks and Recreation workers, is expected to announce a week-long strike beginning Thursday.
The union stated over 200 Minneapolis park employees would participate in the strike. LIUNA Local 363 said contract negotiations have been ongoing since December, with workers citing concerns over pay, benefits and working conditions.
“Today, following seven months of unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB), LIUNA Local 363, will hold a press conference to announce a week-long strike action beginning July 4. Union leaders and members will also provide updates about negotiations.”-Press Release from LIUNA Local 363