Minneapolis Parks warn about fraudulent fundraising for Farview park

Minneapolis Parks says residents should be aware of a fraudulent scheme claiming to be raising money for Farview Park.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says perpetrators of the fraud ask residents to donate to the “Farview Athletic Team” or the “Farview Park Athletic Association” with cash or Venmo payments.

Minneapolis Parks says this is not how they solicit funds and that requests such as these are not affiliated with any of their parks or athletic programs.

Anyone who does wish to make a donation to Minneapolis Parks can do so HERE.