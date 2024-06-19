Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board workers vote to authorize strike

Workers for Minneapolis’s Parks and Recreation Board have announced they have voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

City Employees Local 363 made the announcement late Tuesday, sharing that 94% of ballots were in favor of authorizing a strike. Local 363 said they would return to mediation on Thursday and would file a strike notice if “no significant progress towards a fair contract is made.”

In a written statement, Local 363 claims it has reached its breaking point after the board has continued to ignore its calls for improved worker safety, fair healthcare and higher wages.

“Our members have reached a breaking point after years of disrespect and neglect from the Park Board. Despite our endless hard work, skill, and dedication that makes Minneapolis’ parks the best in the nation, management continues to treat us with contempt. They ignore our urgent calls for basic safety protections, affordable and equitable healthcare, and a fair wage that reflects the value of our work. We refuse to be taken for granted any longer. We demand that the Park Board treat us with respect. We expect a fair contract that ensures worker dignity, well-being, and future livelihoods.” City Employees Local 363

The Parks and Recreation Board has been contacted for comment; this article will be updated when they respond.