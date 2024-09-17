Minneapolis Park Board considers moving Bde Maka Ska boat launch, sailing center

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is giving a first look at a proposal to build a new home base for boating on Bde Maka Ska.

Renderings show a concept for relocating the Minneapolis Sailing Center and boat launch to an open area on the northwest shore of the lake. The move is expected to reduce congestion from its current location on the northeast shore next to the newly built Bde Maka Ska Pavilion.

The MPRB is holding an open house to gather feedback on the project 4-6 p.m. Monday at the proposed location. There’s also an online survey open through Oct. 11.