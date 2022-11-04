Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, union members reach tentative deal on 2-year contract

Members of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) and leaders of Local Union #363 have reached a new contract agreement, board officials announced Friday morning.

Both sides agreed to terms on the tentative two-year agreement this past Wednesday, and leaders with LIUNA Local 363 said negotiations had been happening for seven months.

Park Board Superintendent Al Bangoura issued this statement after the deal was reached:

“I care deeply about the employees of this organization and the important services Local 363 members, and all park employees, provide to residents and park visitors. I respect the passion and dedication of our employees and I appreciate the commitment demonstrated by everyone involved in the negotiations. We believe the most important concerns are addressed in the contract.” – Al Bangoura

According to the MPRB and union leaders, the tentative agreement will be voted on by union members on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

LIUNA officials say the contract includes a wage increase of nearly 5% during the next two years, expanded longevity benefits and additional paid holidays.

The union represents more than 200 people.

Leaders of LIUNA Local 363 released the following statement regarding the tentative deal Thursday afternoon: