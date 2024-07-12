Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board releases reaction to strike statement, asks for counteroffer

After workers decided to continue striking, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) released a statement in response.

The statement was sent on Friday in response to Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board employees represented by LiUNA Local 363 deciding to extend their strike after previously planning to return to work on Thursday.

The two sides have been negotiating for seven months over the terms of a pay raise.

In their statement, MPRB superintendent Al Bangoura released the following statement asking Local 363 to make a counteroffer:

“The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) made its last, best, and final offer to Local 363 during mediated contract negotiations at the Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS) on July 1. Local 363 began its strike on July 4 after voting to authorize a strike on June 17-18. To date, Local 363 leadership has refused to take the MPRB’s last, best, and final offer to their membership for a vote. To break this stalemate, resolve this contract, and work toward providing relief to workers and community, the MPRB requests that Local 363 provide a substantial and meaningful counteroffer to the MPRB’s last, best, and final offer by noon Monday, July 15 to the BMS. Once received, the MPRB is happy to resume mediated negotiations with Local 363 at the BMS.” Al Bangoura, MPRB superintendent

The MPRB extended its “final” offer to union membership on July 1. The offer included a 10.25% wage increase over three years and additional market adjustments for 13 positions that would affect 178 employees.

Parks employees — who maintain Minneapolis’ parks, recreation centers and golf courses — are demanding a wage adjustment of $5 per hour to better meet the market rate, along with more benefits and better working conditions.

The statement comes after negotiations had reportedly not progressed over the past week.

Union members began their strike on the July Fourth holiday, one of the busiest days for Minneapolis parks. In addition, LIUNA Local 363 filed an unfair labor practices charge against the MPRB earlier this week, claiming board members interfered in employees’ right to participate in a strike.