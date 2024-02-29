Minneapolis names interim director of Office of Police Conduct Review

The city of Minneapolis on Wednesday named Carolina Amini the interim director of the Office of Police Conduct Review. She will begin her new role on March 6.

The Office of Police Conduct Review is within the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department and is responsible for investigating allegations of police misconduct made to the city.

This news comes at a time of turnover for the department.

The previous director John Jefferson’s last day of employment was on Feb. 16 — the same day the city fired Alberder Gillespie, its former civil rights director.

The city did not specify whether Jefferson was fired or if he resigned.

Amini has worked for the city for eight years, starting her career in the City Attorney’s Office and working with victims of crime. She then transferred to the Civil Rights Department, where she served as an investigator and investigations manager.

Most recently, the city said Amini worked in the City Attorney’s Office as the project manager for the implementation of the city’s settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Amini is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with two degrees in psychology and sociology. She also has a master’s degree in forensic psychology.