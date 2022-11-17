Minneapolis man who shot at police during chase sentenced to prison

A Minneapolis man who faced multiple charges following a chase from St. Paul to White Bear Lake in June will be spending years in prison.

According to court records, 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes was convicted of two counts of drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle or building.

Three charges of first-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

RELATED: Charges: Man shot at officers during pursuit from St. Paul to White Bear Lake

Another part of the deal states his prison sentences for each charge will be served consecutively.

Thursday, Judge Maria Mitchell sentenced Jaimes to 41 months for one charge, of which he will receive credit for 144 days he has already served. Mitchell sentenced Jaimes to another 41 months in prison for the second charge of drive-by shooting, bringing his total to 82 months behind bars, or just shy of seven years.

As previously reported, Ramsey County Judge Kelly Charles reduced Jaimes’ bail from $5 million to $100,000, a move that law enforcement leaders at the time called irresponsible, dangerous and outrageous.

Jaimes had an active warrant for his arrest, which stemmed from an ongoing DUI charge. Instead of stopping, Jaimes fled in a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds nearing 100 mph. He was then accused of opening fire on police chasing him — all while his pregnant wife was in the car with him.

The police chase started shortly after 8 p.m. on June 5. Jaimes, fleeing a State Trooper, sped down Interstate 35E until he exited eastbound on Highway 96. Throughout the encounter, Jaimes allegedly fired multiple shots at law enforcement.

None of the officers were injured.

Eventually, the car stopped near a business on Birch Lake Boulevard and two people inside ran away. The State Patrol helicopter was able to direct officers to the suspects, who were arrested. The driver was identified as Jaimes, who was taken to a hospital for treatment after a canine apprehended him by the arm, and his pregnant wife, the complaint states.

In an interview with investigators, Jaimes initially claimed an armed man in the back seat of the car made him flee. However, he later admitted he’d been drinking at a barbecue and was on the way to a buffet in Maplewood.

According to the complaint, Jaimes said he didn’t know why he shot at the officers but apologized and said he was frustrated that police hadn’t done anything when his property was vandalized.

Officers also recovered the gun Jaimes threw while running away and learned he had a suspended driver’s license due to a past traffic stop that allegedly revealed open beer bottles, meth and a handgun in his vehicle.