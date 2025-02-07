Minneapolis man sentenced for role in 2024 shooting that killed 1, injured 3

A judge has sentenced Antonio Deshawn Timberlake to 44.5 years in prison for a shooting in 2024 that killed Pierre Romel Miller and injured three others. Timberlake was one of four people charged in the crime.

Timberlake pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in December 2024.

“My thoughts are with Mr. Miller’s loved ones and with the other three victims and their families,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Mr. Timberlake is being held accountable for his extremely destructive conduct. While this lengthy sentence is necessary to protect the public, it will not bring Mr. Miller back or heal the trauma with which the other victims live.”

The shooting happened in the early afternoon of Feb. 27, 2024, in the area of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Police said when officers arrived, they found three injured people, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Miller.

A 37-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 37-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound were taken to the hospital.

While officers were on the scene, they learned that a 31-year-old man reportedly self-transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video lined with up witnesses accounts. The video showed three shooters arrive at the scene in a grey Kia. Just before the shooting, the vehicle cased the block and then backed into the northern end of the alley near where the shooting took place.

The video also showed the suspects running back through the alley to a vehicle that drove away with them.

Other evidence helped determine the suspects and place them at the scene.