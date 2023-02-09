Minneapolis man sentenced for killing man who slapped him during argument

A Minneapolis man will spend the next decade behind bars for a fatal shooting last spring.

Dedric Maurice Willis, 27, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder in December for the death of 37-year-old Theodore Collins.

Wednesday, Willis was sentenced to 12.5 years (150 months) at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He also received credit for 286 days already served.

Police found Collins suffering from a gunshot wound near North 24th and Emerson avenues on April 29, 2022. He died about an hour later.

Witnesses told police that Collins had confronted the mother of his children and, during the argument, Willis came out and got involved. When Collins slapped Willis in the face, Willis pulled out a gun and shot Collins, court documents state.

In addition to his prison time, Willis was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.