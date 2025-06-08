Minneapolis man reportedly injured after struggling over a knife with another

Minneapolis Police say a verbal argument escalated to a struggle over a knife Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officers said two men were arguing with each other when one of the men pulled out a knife.

A struggle for the knife then ensued, resulting in a man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening cuts. He was treated at the scene.

The man who pulled the knife, a man in his 20s, was arrested by police and taken to the Hennepin County jail.