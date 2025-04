Minneapolis man federal charged for threatening to kill US congressperson

A man from Minneapolis has been indicted after allegedly threatening to murder a U.S. lawmaker, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kitzpatrick.

Court records show that on March 26, Michael Lewis, 52, called the office of a U.S. congressperson and left a voicemail in which he threatened to murder her.

It is unknown at this time which congressperson Lewis is accused of threatening.

β€œFederal law protects our elected officials from this sort of violent, unhinged, and murderous rhetoric,” said Kirkpatrick. β€œIt is entirely unacceptable. Defendants who attempt to terrorize public officials in this way will face the full weight of federal justice. I am grateful for the diligent and swift work of the FBI to hold this defendant to account.”

Lewis is charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the other person.

He made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday and will remain detained until his arraignment and detention hearing on April 23.