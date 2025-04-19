Minneapolis man federal charged for threatening to kill US congressperson

A man from Minneapolis has been indicted after allegedly threatening to murder a U.S. lawmaker, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kitzpatrick.

Court records show that on March 26, Michael Lewis, 52, called the office of a U.S. congressperson and left a voicemail in which he threatened to murder her.

It is unknown at this time which congressperson Lewis is accused of threatening.

“Federal law protects our elected officials from this sort of violent, unhinged, and murderous rhetoric,” said Kirkpatrick. “It is entirely unacceptable. Defendants who attempt to terrorize public officials in this way will face the full weight of federal justice. I am grateful for the diligent and swift work of the FBI to hold this defendant to account.”

Lewis is charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the other person.

He made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday and will remain detained until his arraignment and detention hearing on April 23.