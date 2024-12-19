Minneapolis man expected to survive after being shot by acquaintance Wednesday night

Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday.

Officers say they were alerted to the shooting at 7:56 p.m. on the 2900 block of 34th Avenue South.

There, police found a man inside the home who had been shot and took him to the hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

An investigation into the shooting, according to police, found the hospitalized man was inside a residence when someone he knew approached the building and began firing shots, striking him.

At this time, an arrest has not been made.