Minneapolis man convicted of abducting woman sentenced to probation

A Minneapolis man convicted of kidnapping a woman who thought he was her rideshare driver was sentenced to probation on Monday.

Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 27, was convicted of one count of felony kidnapping and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle after entering an Alford plea on June 25.

On Monday, Black was sentenced to 717 days in prison, with credit for 717 days already served. Additional sentences of one year and 27 months were stayed for three years while he is placed on supervised probation.

A stayed sentence means Black will not serve that time unless he violates the terms of his probation. Black must also pay $5,000 to the Canon Falls Police Department as a part of his sentence.

As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. on August 27, 2022, on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.

While en route, police saw a person matching the suspect’s description in a parked car, the criminal complaint states. When the police chief turned around to talk to the person in the car, it took off and a pursuit started.

According to the complaint, after the chief found the suspect’s car, the vehicle collided with the squad near Riverside Park, and the suspect vehicle then almost hit a woman who was on the road. The suspect then sped off again and got onto Highway 52 north.

The chief drove up to 124 mph but couldn’t catch up to the suspect, the complaint states. However, the driver was eventually arrested by Faribault police, and the victim’s purse and identifying cards were found inside.

The victim told police she was in Minneapolis and had gone to a concert with her boyfriend and other friends. However, when she and her boyfriend got into an argument, she threw her phone down and walked a couple of blocks from the hotel they were at.

She then became unsure of where she was and got into the suspect’s vehicle, believing it was a rideshare that could take her back to her vehicle in the parking ramp. Instead, the man refused to let her out and drove through several cities.

The complaint states the victim couldn’t remember all of the cities they’d gone through but said the man repeatedly told her that he wouldn’t let her out unless she had sex with him.

Eventually, she said she needed to go to the bathroom, so the man stopped at the Cannon Falls Casey’s, and she asked those inside to call the police.