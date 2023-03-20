Minneapolis man charged with murder for fatal January shooting

A Minneapolis man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting in the city earlier this year.

Prosecutors on Monday charged 37-year-old William Vincent Johnson with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Mark D. Bradley from St. Paul.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to an apartment building near 22nd and Emerson avenues north just after noon on Jan. 25. There, officers found Bradley suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid, but Bradley died at the scene.

Court documents state police found seven 9 mm discharged cartridge casings near Bradley, who was shot in the skull and abdomen.

A criminal complaint says officers got surveillance video from a nearby church and a Metro Transit bus that had stopped near the apartment building when the shooting happened.

That video and witness accounts showed Bradley was leaving the apartment building while two others went inside. As that happened, one of the men — known by witnesses as “Coleone” and later identified as Johnson — pulled out a gun and shot Bradley, the complaint states.

Johnson was already in jail for a gun charge last week. His first court appearance on the murder charge hasn’t been set as of posting.