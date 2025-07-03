Minneapolis man charged with 3rd-degree murder in connection with overdose death

A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of another person in Inver Grove Heights.

Daniel Joseph Rice, 36, faces a single count of third-degree murder for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine to a man who later died after taking the substances.

On March 10, emergency responders were called to a house in Inve Grove Heights where a man, later identified as 42-year-old Derek Vance, was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

Vance did not have a pulse according to court documents, and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman, who had been in a relationship with Vance, told officers they both used methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the woman, Rice was the only supplier that Vance bought from.

Court documents claim a search of Vance’s phone showed messages requesting drugs from Rice and no other drug dealer.

An autopsy revealed that Vance died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, court documents state.

Rice is being charged in Dakota County Court via warrant, as he is already in custody at the Sherburne County Jail and cannot attend court through a summons.

He has been charged in Sherburne County with first-degree felony drug possession.