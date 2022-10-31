Minneapolis man accused of shooting sister’s boyfriend in the face to enter plea Monday

Online court records show a Minneapolis man who was arrested earlier this year after allegedly shooting a man in the face will enter a plea Monday afternoon.

Michael Eugene Detroy Alexander, 20, is charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault. Originally, a jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning, but a plea hearing is now scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

As of this publishing, court documents haven’t been uploaded online to indicate if Alexander will enter a plea to a single charge, or if he will enter a plea for both charges.

As previously reported, a complaint states officers were called to the area of 23rd Avenue Northeast and Jeferson Street Northeast just before 3:30 a.m. on March 8 for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found Alexander carrying a box containing a shotgun, and also found two used and two unused shotgun shells after searching him, documents say.

A man was found shot in the face in an apartment inside the building, the complaint states. Alexander’s sister told police she and the victim were sleeping when she heard two shots; the victim screamed after the second shot. She and the victim’s 1-year-old child were “sleeping only feet away from them” at the time of the shooting.

The man was hospitalized and was in critical condition at the time charges were filed.

Alexander told investigators “he had a feeling that his family and [the victim] were out to get him” and admitted to shooting at the victim twice while he was in bed, the complaint states.

The attempted murder charge and the assault charge each carry a minimum three-year sentence.

