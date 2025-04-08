Minneapolis launches shared bike and scooter program with Lime and Spin for 2025

Bikes and scooters are now available for rent in Minneapolis after the city launched a shared program with Lime and Spin.

The city says both bikes and scooters can now be rented in Minneapolis from the providers’ apps.

The vehicles will be restricted to a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, with further speed restriction in places with more pedestrians.

Users will have to follow the rules when riding the bikes and the scooters, including driving in correct areas, obeying traffic signals when on the road and properly placing the vehicle back when you’re done using it.