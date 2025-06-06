Minneapolis house fire displaces 8, kills dog; cat still missing

While residents were able to safely get out of a burning house Thursday night, the Minneapolis Fire Department said one dog died and another pet is missing.

According to the fire department, a call was made around 6:55 p.m. for a two-story house fire on the 300th block of 37th Street East.

Fire was seen from the basement and first floor of the house, but crews were able to bring the fire under control within half an hour.

A homeowner told crews that all the residents were able to get outside, but said a dog and a cat may still be in the building.

A search of the house was done, and the fire department discovered the dog had perished in the fire. However, they were unable to find a cat. At this time, the pet remains missing.

All eight residents were displaced as a result of the fire, though residents told the fire department they won’t need help from the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.