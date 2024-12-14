Minneapolis house fire displaces 3 people, 1 dog

Minneapolis fire crews said a house is uninhabitable after a fire burned a two-story residential home Friday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire was located at 3730 Fremont Avenue North around 5:55 p.m., where heavy smoke was coming out of the second floor.

Fire crews were told that everyone inside the home had made it outside and began putting out the fire, which was located in a second-floor bedroom.

Despite what they had been told, fire crews said they found a resident on the second floor, who they were able to safely escort outside. No injuries were reported.

After evaluating the damages made by the fire, it was determined the house was uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and one dog; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.