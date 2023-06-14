Minneapolis food hall in the market for USA Today award

The Market at Malcolm Yards is nominated in USA Today for a readers’ choice award for the Best Food Hall of 2023.

The Minneapolis-based food hall features nine different “food concepts,” a bar with 17 cocktails and a self-serve tap wall with beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Market at Malcolm Yards is in the running for the award with 19 other food halls located across the U.S.

USA Today 10Best editors narrowed the field after a team of 13 professionals chose the nominees for the Best Food Hall of 2023. The public is invited to vote for their favorite food hall on USA Today’s webpage.

Voting is open until 11 a.m. on July 3, and the winner is expected to be announced on July 14.

10Best editors specialize in lifestyle and travel content for USA Today, which is later voted on by readers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, The Market at Malcolm Yards stood seventh in the rankings.