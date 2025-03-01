Minneapolis fire crews responded to 3 separate fires within 10 hours

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) responded to three fires on Friday within about 10 hours. Luckily, there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

First, just before 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-story residential building on the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast where they found a small fire in the furnace room that had extended to a unit on the first and second floors. Crews were able to quickly put it out with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then, around 10:10 p.m., MFD responded to an apartment fire inside a three-story residential building on the 800 block of Douglas Avenue in the Lowry Hill neighborhood. By 11:30 p.m. the fire was completely out with no injuries reported, and an investigation into its cause is underway.

Finally, just before midnight, firefighters responded to a small hallway fire on the 21st floor of a multi-story apartment building, but said when they arrived the building’s sprinkler system had put it out. No injuries were reported.