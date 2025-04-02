Minneapolis electric power plant fire caused by equipment failure

A fire inside a Minneapolis electric power plant was caused by an equipment failure early Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, around midnight, crews were called to the 3100 block of Marshall Avenue Northeast for a generator fire.

Fire crews said the building’s extinguishing system had suppressed and extinguished the fire, and no one was injured. Fire crews then began to work on ventilating the building.

According to the fire department, the turbine generator fire is believed to have been caused by an equipment failure.

While hot oil from the machinery caused smoke in the building, fire crews said that they do not pose any environmental concerns.

No injuries were reported; the electric plant staff will take control of managing the turbine.