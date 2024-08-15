Minneapolis daycare worker charged with having child porn of kids in his care now facing federal charges

A man who was charged with possessing child pornography of the kids at the daycare where he worked is now facing a federal charge.

Eric Phillip Allen, 39, was charged in federal court on Thursday with the production of child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. He was ordered to remain in custody pending a hearing on Tuesday.

As previously reported, Allen is also facing charges in Hennepin County related to this case.

Investigators also believe there may be other victims in this case. If your child has been in contact with Allen, you can contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.