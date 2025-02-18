Minneapolis crews called to 3 separate house fires within 9 hours

It was a busy Monday night and early Tuesday morning for the Minneapolis Fire Department, as crews responded to three fires in the city.

The first fire occurred at 4:54 p.m. at 2653 Knox Avenue North. There, crews found flames on the first floor of a house and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was injured, but two adults were displaced after the house was deemed uninhabitable.

The second fire was reported four hours later at a house on 2206 6th Street North. Fire crews said the blaze was found on the second floor and had extended into an unfinished attic space. The house was deemed uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage and was boarded up.

The third fire was reported at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday at 2722 4th Street North. There, crews said the fire was located on the second floor and had extended into the walls up into the third floor and attic space. Minneapolis Fire said the sub-zero temperatures had begun freezing their equipment, requiring other crews to be called for assistance.

According to the department, the fire vented through the roof, causing instability on the roof.

Residents were evacuated and were taken to a bus for warmth. As of 5:20 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire. At this time, a decision on if residents can return hasn’t been made.

All three house fires occurred almost a mile apart from one another; at this time, the Minneapolis Fire Department has not said if the fires are connected. The cause of all three fires is still being investigated.