Minneapolis community members ask council to override veto on plans for George Floyd Square

It’s been nearly five years since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, and the city is still debating possible plans for the area.

Community members are urging the city council to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s latest veto on a vision for George Floyd Square. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS just last week, Frey vetoed the council’s decision to delay a proposed pedestrian plaza layout project for research purposes.

RELATED: Business owners react to latest developments in George Floyd Square plans

On Wednesday morning, religious leaders, neighbors and community members gathered together, saying they want to see the future of the area decided by a community-led effort. Three city councilors also turned out to show their support.

Speakers at Wednesday’s event said they want the space to be safe and functional for residents, businesses and visitors. They add it’s a sacred area that’s a global symbol of resistance and remembrance, and not about what it looks like, but how it’s functioning, saying they deserve a seat at the table to help decide its future.

“Our process of healing should not be rushed,” said Mileesha Smith, a member of the Community Visioning Council. “Our voices should not be overheard, overlooked and or unconsidered.”

“I stand in solidarity with this community, asking the city council to use their higher power to override the mayor’s ‘hurry up and get over it’ stance. As long as injustice and bloody spaces continue to happen, the people will continue to need a place to grieve,” added Rev. Dr. Jia Starr Brown, a community pastor.

The council could vote to override Frey’s veto at their meeting on Thursday, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in Room 350 at the Public Service Center.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Frey’s office for comment but hasn’t heard back as of this publishing. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of George Floyd and George Floyd Square.