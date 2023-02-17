Minneapolis Civic Orchestra celebrates 70th season with new piece

The Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis presents the show Musical Journey for Pipa and Orchestra, featuring a new piece commissioned for the orchestra’s 70th season.

There are four pieces to the show, with work from famous composers like Adolphus Hailstork, Valerie Coleman and Antonín Dvořák; a new piece was composed by Gao Hong and will make up the second portion of the show.

Hong will be featured as a soloist in her piece that she calls a “living work,” where no two performances are alike due to the improvisational nature of her composition.

The Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis originated in 1952 and is the oldest community orchestra in Minneapolis to this day. For more information on the orchestra and their shows, click here.