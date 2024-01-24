Minneapolis City Council to vote on call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday

A resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is heading for a full vote from the Minneapolis City Council.

The council voted 9-3 in favor of the resolution on Tuesday during the meeting of the Committee of the Whole.

Council members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Linea Palmisano voted against the resolution while Emily Koski abstained.

The resolution says the council condemns the targeting and killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, but those who voted against it say the call for a ceasefire must also call Hamas a terrorist organization.

The full council will take up the resolution during its meeting on Thursday morning.

The resolution was authored by council members Aurin Chowdhury, Aisha Chughtai, Elliott Payne, Jeremiah Ellison and Jason Chavez earlier this month.

After the resolution was introduced, councilors decided to hold off on voting to allow it to go through the legislative process and ensure open communication with their constituents.

“While I appreciate that foreign policy is not the responsibility of this body, I believe it is our responsibility to express the collective values of our constituents and of this community. And this resolution is an important part of our work to reflect those shared values of our community,” Chowdhury said.

Chughtai said the purpose is to “send a message” to federal leaders.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he was not consulted when the resolution was introduced weeks ago.

“A resolution calling for the return of hostages or an end to indiscriminate bombing I would gladly support,” Frey said. “A resolution that calls for Israel to drastically change its approach I would support, a resolution calling for a two-state solution I would proudly support.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council for Minnesota and the Dakotas released a statement earlier this month denouncing the “inflammatory” resolution and saying in part, “While JCRC does not believe that any such resolution should be a priority for the Minneapolis City Council given the pressing needs of the city, if the Council is intent on passing a resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas War, further conversation with constituents and community stakeholders is necessary to produce language that brings people together and reflects our shared values of embracing the humanity of Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

