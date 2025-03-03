Minneapolis City Council to hold meeting Monday on Smith Foundry demolition

A Minneapolis City Council member is holding a community meeting Monday to discuss the demolition of the Smith Foundry.

Councilor Jason Chavez posted the update on social media, saying there will be important updates and discussions of what comes next. City staff and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are expected to attend as well.

The meeting comes on the heels of a message from Chavez last week where he said many residents in his ward had contacted his office about the demolition.

The Smith Foundry closed last August after a settlement was reached with the Environmental Protection Agency. A federal inspection concluded the foundry failed to operate its pollution control equipment and didn’t maintain the required records.

The meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will be held at Little Earth Gym off of Cedar Avenue South.

