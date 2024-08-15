Minneapolis City Council to consider Frey’s $8.8M budget proposal at Thursday meeting

The proposal includes an 18% property tax hike over the next two years.

Minneapolis City Council on Thursday will consider Mayor Jacob Frey’s $8.8 billion budget proposal for 2025. We could see a lot of changes before the final vote on the budget — expected to take place in December.

The property tax hike breaks down to more than 8% in 2025 and nearly 10% the year after. The 8% increase would add up to over $200 for the medium home of $330,000.

Also in the budget proposal is a 30% pay increase for public works employees over the next three years, and a 21% increase for police.

Part of the money from the property tax hike will go toward the Mineapolis Park Board — but it’s not as much as they were hoping for. They’ll get $88 million instead of the $90 million they requested. The Park Board said this means staff cuts are now a possibility, but they say they’re fighting back.