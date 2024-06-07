Minneapolis Care and Control restarts Saturday hours

A Minneapolis animal shelter will be reopening it’s Saturday hours for the foreseeable future.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) will be open every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MACC officials said the effort is part of its goal to meet community members where they are and be available for those wanting to adopt pets in need.

“With additional support from the City of Minneapolis, MACC is able to staff our Saturday hours once again,” said Tony Schendel, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Director. “MACC staff are eager to connect with potential pet adopters on Saturday hours and help people find their new furry family members.”

The Saturday hours will not have an effect on regular weekday hours, which are 1-5 p.m. every Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thursday, which runs until 7 p.m. While MACC will be in operation until 3 p.m. each Saturday, they ask adopters to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m.