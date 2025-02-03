Minneapolis apartment fire leaves 3 residents displaced

An adult and a cat were rescued from an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Sunday morning that deemed one unit uninhabitable.

Around 10:40 a.m., fire crews were called to 25 East 25th Street on a report of a fire in a three-story residential building. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire showing from a unit on the second floor in the back of the building.

Crews determined the fire was coming from that unit and rescued an adult and a cat using a ladder.

Crews extinguished the fire, which had spread to the second and third-floor balcony. Officials also turned off gas to the apartment where the fire started, due to a malfunctioning gas stove.

A resident and a firefighter were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation, but it was determined they did not need further medical aid.

The unit where the fire started was ultimately deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called in to assist three adults and a dog.

All other residents were able to return to their units.