Minneapolis apartment fire extinguished, 1 hospitalized

The Minneapolis Fire Department says one person had to be evacuated from a burning apartment and is now in the hospital following a Wednesday morning fire.

Minneapolis fire officials say they were called to the 4700 block of Hiawatha Avenue at 5:25 a.m. for an apartment fire spotted on the fourth floor of a building.

One adult resident, who wasn’t able to walk, was carried out by fire crews and taken to the hospital. It is unknown at this time how serious the resident’s injuries are.

Minneapolis fire said at 6:16 a.m. the fire was out, and residents would be able to return to their apartment units.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.