Minneapolis announces transfer of Lock-and-Dam Land to Dakota stewardship

On Tuesday, the city of Minneapolis announced an upcoming transfer of federal land near the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock-and-Dam to a Dakota-led organization.

Owámniyomni Okhódayapi, a nonprofit, will work in conjunction with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board to create a community space at the site following the transfer.

“I’m proud to stand before you today to announce this historic milestone ten years in the making,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “Under the stewardship of Owámniyomni Okhódayapi and the guidance of the Dakota nations, the riverfront near the Lock and Dam will be transformed into a community gathering space that honors our shared past and looks toward an inclusive future. Thank you to all our City, government, and community partners for their unwavering vision and perseverance in bringing this project to life.”

The city says this transfer will put sacred Dakota land back into the stewardship of the Dakota people, an effort almost 10 years in the making.

Once land is transferred to Owámniyomni Okhódayapi in 2026, the site will feature Indigenous vegetation, restored water flow and a “renewed connection to the river.”

“Owámniyomni is not only a place sacred to the Dakota—it is a place of shared importance to all who call this land home,” said Owámniyomni Okhódayapi President Shelley Buck. “Our vision for the land at Owámniyomni is to create a place of healing, beauty and belonging that is open to everyone—while reclaiming Dakota stewardship of this land, restoring native plantings and uplifting traditional practices in caring for our natural relatives. We’re grateful to our partners at the City of Minneapolis and the MPRB for honoring the true history of Owámniyomni through this agreement and look forward to celebrating the full transfer of land ownership back to Dakota peoples by the end of 2026.”

The project is occurring in alignment with other river-focused projects, including the adjacent Water Works project led by MPRB, which will include public artwork commissioned by the City.