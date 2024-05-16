Minneapolis Animal Care and Control holding ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

Clear the Shelter Day is underway in Minneapolis.

The city’s Animal Care and Control is hoping to find “fur-ever” homes for all its adoptable animals.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can visit the shelter on Thursday from 1-7 p.m. or on Friday from 1-6 p.m.

There is no adoption fee for Minneapolis residents, only a licensing fee of $15-$30 for dogs who are at least 7 months old as well as cats.

However, puppies who are 6 months and younger will be $250, and small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and more are $10, no matter where you live.

For non-residents, adoption fees are $25 for cats and $100 for dogs.

CLICK HERE for additional information about adopting animals in the city’s care.

Adoptable dogs can be found HERE, cats HERE and other small animals HERE.