Minimum wage to be adjusted to $11.13 in 2025 for inflation

Minnesota’s minimum wage will be set to $11.13 beginning in 2025 to adjust for inflation, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry.

Minnesota’s minimum wage law was revised during the 2024 legislative session to eliminate the reduced rates for small businesses, minors and J-1 visa workers. The new rate in 2025 will apply to all workers.

However, the law still allows for a 90-day training wage for workers under the age of 20, the department said. The current training wage, $8.85, will increase fo $9.08 — a 2.6% increase.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have minimum wage ordinances that set a higher minimum wage for workers in those cities.