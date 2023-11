A woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Mille Lacs County on Monday evening.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol states 56-year-old Cathy Ann Donovan, of Onamia, was walking along Highway 169 just before 5 p.m. in Kathio Township when a vehicle struck and killed her.

No details about the striking vehicle were immediately provided.

