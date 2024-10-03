Mickey’s Diner reopening after more than 4 years of being closed

An iconic St. Paul restaurant that began dishing out meals eight decades ago is reopening after more than four years of being closed.

Mickey’s Diner turned the lights back on Thursday morning for a soft reopening, according to their neighbor, the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

Welcome back, Mickey's Diner! Our iconic neighbor has been closed a long time. But the "OPEN" sign got turned on this morning for a soft re-opening. Breakfast is served! pic.twitter.com/7oFka8w1Ap — MN Children's Museum (@MNChildMuseum) October 3, 2024

The downtown dining car staple was shut down during the pandemic, but back in 2021, a fundraiser brought in more than $70,000 to help owners replace its heating and cooling system.

Longtime customers have been waiting for this day.

“Every time I came, the taste buds were just having a little party, a fiesta. It was like heaven in my mouth,” said one customer. “The food was always made perfectly right, the texture was well balanced, everything. It was just beautiful.”

A grand opening date has not yet been picked. The restaurant will have set hours going forward instead of being open 24/7 like before.