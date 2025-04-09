Mexico man living illegally charged for attempting to entice minor

A man from Mexico residing in Faribault was indicted recently for attempting to entice a minor, according to the U.S. District Court for Minnesota.

Alex Misael Huerta-Sanchez, 31, was illegally present in the U.S. when he allegedly tried to entice a minor to engage in sexually explicit content, a Wednesday announcement from Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said.

Huerta-Sanchez was in court Wednesday for an initial appearance. He is set to remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of sexual predators—particularly those who would prey on minors,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “I am grateful to the Bloomington Police Department, to Homeland Security Investigations, and to all law enforcement officers who use undercover operations to identify and arrest child sex predators to prevent them from abusing real children.”