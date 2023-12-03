Metro Transit officers to begin enforcing fare payments Monday, violaters to be fined up to $35

Metro Transit announced that riders will be asked for proof of fare payment starting Monday morning, and those who don’t pay will be issued citations.

Officials say Community Service Officers (CSOs) will issue fines of up to $35 for non-payment.

CSOs will reportedly be working the Blue and Green lines and will not be giving warnings before issuing fines.

Beginning Monday morning, Community Service Officers (CSOs) will be asking riders for their proof of fare payment and issuing administrative citations to those who haven't paid. Learn more at https://t.co/mPIfs1VzWZ pic.twitter.com/xF3kca5v9E — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 2, 2023

CSOs are described as “uniformed members of the Metro Transit Police Department who are on their way to becoming police officers.”

Metro Transit also shared reminders of how riders can pay their fare, including through the app, adding value to a Go-To Card, or at the ticket machines found at light rail and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations.

Regular fares allow riders to take as many trips as they want for 2.5 hours while all-day passes allow riders to make unlimited trips from the first ride up until 2 a.m. the next day.

Reduced fare programs are available for youth, seniors and Medicare card holders. The Transit Assistance Program also makes $1 rides available for those who qualify.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Metro Transit citations.

Riders with other questions can call Metro Transit at 612-373-3333 for information on customer relations.