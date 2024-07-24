Metro Transit announces changes coming to routes starting mid-August

Anyone using public transportation in the Twin Cities metro area will see some adjustments being made later this summer.

According to Metro Transit, the Blue and Green Lines will have its frequency improved to every 12 minutes starting Saturday, Aug. 17.

In addition, the frequency of the Orange Line will improve, as well as Route 4.

The agency says there will be trip and schedule adjustments made for new school end times for Minneapolis Public Schools for the following routes:

5

6

9

10

11

15

18

21

22

32

46

METRO C Line

The updates are due to what Metro Transit says are its quarterly service changes, adding it is trying to strengthen service over the next five years as part of its Network Now project. CLICK HERE for additional information about the project.