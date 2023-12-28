Memorial to be held Thursday for man killed while working at Minneapolis grocery store

A celebration and remembrance of Robert Skafte – the man killed while working as a cashier at a Minneapolis grocery store earlier this month – will be held late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.

The event will be held at the Center of Performing Arts on Pleasant Avenue in south Minneapolis from 5-9 p.m.

All community members are welcome to attend and should enter the building through the main lobby on 38th Street.

A poster for the event says flowers are accepted at the site before 12 p.m. Donations are also being accepted at the event, however the organizations that would receive them haven’t been announced.

Minneapolis police say Skafte was killed on December 8, when Taylor Schulz allegedly attacked and stabbed him with a golf club at Oak Grove Grocery in the Loring Park neighborhood.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Schulz is now charged with second-degree murder. Court records show he currently has two hearings scheduled in January.

