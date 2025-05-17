Melisa López Franzen ends bid for U.S. Senate seat

On Friday, Melisa López Franzen announced that she’s made the decision to end her campaign for U.S. Senate, saying she came to the decision “after thoughtful reflection and conversations with family, supporters, and community leaders.”

López Franzen was one of three women running on the DFL ticket for the seat alongside Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and Congresswoman Angie Craig.

On the Republican side, 2024 Senate candidate Royce White and 2022 Congressional candidate Adam Schwarze have announced they’re running.

They are all vying for Sen. Tina Smith’s seat. Smith announced that she was not running for her seat again in February, saying she wanted to spend more time with family.

López Franzen is a former DFL state senator. She announced she was not seeking reelection in the fall 2022 election. She was then hired by the University of Minnesota in 2023 to serve in the newly created role of executive director of Government and Community Relations.

López Franzen served three terms in the Minnesota Senate, starting in 2012, and served as the DFL Minority Leader.

López Franzen’s full statement regarding her decision to end her bid for the U.S. Senate is below:

I launched my campaign for the U.S. Senate because I believe leadership is about showing up — listening, learning, and taking action. Over the past months, I’ve connected with Minnesotans across the state: on farms, in coffee shops, at protests, and in small businesses. What I heard was clear — people want safe communities, economic fairness, and a government that delivers.



In the Minnesota Senate, including my time as Minority Leader, I worked across the aisle to get things done. That commitment to service and solutions hasn’t changed — but how I carry it forward will.



After thoughtful reflection and conversations with family, supporters, and community leaders, I’ve made the decision to end my campaign for the U.S. Senate. This is not about stepping back — it’s about stepping with intention into the space where I can have the greatest impact.



The work continues — just through a different path. Our shared values and the urgency of this moment demand nothing less.



Thank you to everyone who stood with me. I remain deeply committed to Minnesota and to the fight for a better future.





