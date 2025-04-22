Meghan Trainor added to State Fair Grandstand lineup

The Minnesota State Fair says a pop singer has been added to its lineup for this year’s Grandstand shows.

Meghan Trainor, known for hits such as “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Made You Look” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25, through ETIX.

The addition of Trainor to this year’s schedule means the State Fair only has four more acts to announce. So far the schedule is as follows:

