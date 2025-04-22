Meghan Trainor added to State Fair Grandstand lineup
The Minnesota State Fair says a pop singer has been added to its lineup for this year’s Grandstand shows.
Meghan Trainor, known for hits such as “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Made You Look” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25, through ETIX.
The addition of Trainor to this year’s schedule means the State Fair only has four more acts to announce. So far the schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
- Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard with special guest Brother Cane
- Wednesday, Aug. 27: TBD
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals
- Friday, Aug. 29: The Avett Brothers with special guest The Milk Carton Kids
- Saturday, Aug. 30: TBD
- Sunday, Aug. 31: TBD
- Monday, Sept. 1: TBD
CLICK HERE to see more State Fair news from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.