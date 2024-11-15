Meet Kyro, the newest member of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad Kyro

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad has added a new four-legged team member to their ranks.

Kyro is the newest member of County Rescue, joining fellow search and rescue dogs with St. Louis County to be trained for search and rescue missions.

According to the rescue team, Kyro has already started training, and he has already started learning from his big brother, Rooster.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad members Alex (Left) and Rooster (Right) take a break during a search. Photo Courtesy of St. Louis County Rescue Squad

St. Louis County Rescue Squad uses a number of K-9s for different tasks, including trailing dogs, air-scenting dogs and cadaver dogs.

More information on St. Louis County Rescue and their efforts in the community can be found on their website.